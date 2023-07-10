China looks to Saudi Arabia amid shifting sands in US economic ties

BEIJING - As tensions between China and the US show no signs of abating, ensnaring businesses from both countries in a seemingly endless spiral of restrictions and trade curbs, Beijing is looking elsewhere to find opportunities to bolster economic growth and expand its influence in key regions with geopolitical significance.

The most recent example is Saudi Arabia, the world’s second-largest oil producer, where a flurry of political and business exchanges in the past six months represents China’s highest-level diplomatic engagement with Arab nations since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.