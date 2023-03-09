China looks forward to countries working with it to facilitate travel

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said China believes that Covid-19 response measures should be science-based. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
33 min ago

BEIJING – China said on Thursday it looks forward to more countries joining it in providing more convenience for the movement of Chinese and foreign people, after Australia removed Covid-19 testing requirements for travellers from China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said China believes that for all countries, Covid-19 response measures need to be science-based and proportionate.

“We are looking forward to more countries working with China to do more to facilitate cross-border travel,” Ms Mao told reporters at a regular media briefing. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Scoot plans more flights to China, from 14 a week now to 57 by June
US set to lift Covid-19 testing requirements for travellers from China: Source

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top