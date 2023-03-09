China looks forward to countries working with it to facilitate travel

BEIJING – China said on Thursday it looks forward to more countries joining it in providing more convenience for the movement of Chinese and foreign people, after Australia removed Covid-19 testing requirements for travellers from China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said China believes that for all countries, Covid-19 response measures need to be science-based and proportionate.

“We are looking forward to more countries working with China to do more to facilitate cross-border travel,” Ms Mao told reporters at a regular media briefing. REUTERS