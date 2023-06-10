China looks at cracking down on AirDrop and Bluetooth, amid national security concerns

China’s cyberspace regulator is looking at cracking down on file-sharing functions such as Bluetooth and Apple’s AirDrop, amid national security concerns.

On Tuesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China launched a month-long public consultation and released draft regulations on close-range wireless communications such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other technologies.

The proposed regulations aim to “maintain national security and social public interests”, it said. The public can provide their feedback on the proposed regulations until July 6.

Service providers would have to prevent the dissemination of harmful and illegal information under such networks, among other things.

Other proposed regulations include requiring users to “prevent and resist the production, copying and distribution of undesirable information”. Those who do not comply must be reported to the authorities.

Before using these file-sharing functions, users must also register with their real name. The functions must also be turned off by default.

With the use of Bluetooth and AirDrop, smartphone users can share messages and images with other phones who are near them without revealing their identity.

By doing so, this bypasses China’s strict censorship rules, where most of its messaging platforms and social media are closely monitored.

Other phones such as Google’s Android and Chinese phone manufacturers, including Oppo and Xiaomi, offer similar functions that are compatible on their devices.

Apple came under the spotlight after some Chinese protestors used AirDrop in 2022 that bypassed surveillance and circulated messages critical of the regime by sending them to strangers on public transport.

For example, in October 2022, some activists were sharing anti-Xi Jinping posters using the AirDrop on a Shanghai subway. This was during the period when Mr Xi Jinping, China’s President, was in the process of securing a third term as the nation’s leader.

Shortly after, in November 2022, Apple limited the use of its AirDrop function for iPhone users in China, allowing them to receive files from non-contacts for 10 minutes at a time. Previously, AirDrop did not have a time limit.