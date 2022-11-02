China locks down area around Foxconn’s iPhone plant over Covid-19

Workers on their lunch break leaving the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, Henan province, in 2015. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
2 hours ago

SHANGHAI – China has ordered a seven-day lockdown of the area around Foxconn Technology Group’s main plant in Zhengzhou, a move that will severely curtail shipments in and out of the world’s largest iPhone factory.

The lockdown will last until Nov 9, the local government said in a statement posted to its WeChat account. 

The abrupt action reflects Beijing’s Covid Zero approach to stamping out outbreaks, and is likely to further disrupt Foxconn’s main operations base.

The Taiwanese company, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry, is grappling with a Covid-19 flare-up that forced some of its 200,000 staff into quarantine and pushed others to flee the facility – some on foot. 

The company has scrambled to mitigate the potential disruption.

It raised wages and arranged for backup from its other Chinese plants should assembly lines stall in Zhengzhou, which is the capital of Henan province.

In recent days, it has fought also to quell speculation on social media that some of the infected staff had died. BLOOMBERG

