China local symptomatic Covid-19 cases rise for 4th day as Xi'an outbreak expands

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases rose for a fourth consecutive day on Monday (Dec 27), with Xi'an city reporting more infections in a flare-up that has put 13 million residents under lockdown.

Xi'an reported 175 symptomatic cases, up from the previous day's 150, official data showed on Tuesday.

No Omicron infections have been announced yet from the 810 confirmed cases in Xi'an from Dec 9 to Monday. China has reported only a handful of Omicron infections among international travellers and these were in its south.

Nationwide, mainland China detected 182 local symptomatic cases for Monday, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 162 a day earlier and marks a fourth consecutive day of increase.

Monday's national local symptomatic caseload also marks the highest daily count since the official daily bulletin started to classify asymptomatic carriers separately at the end of March last year.

Case numbers in Xi'an and China are small compared with many clusters in other countries, but officials have imposed tough curbs on travel within the city and on those leaving it, in line with the national guideline to immediately contain outbreaks.

Since last week, Xi'an residents have not been allowed to leave the city without clearance from their employers or the authorities.

Officials have restricted permission for people to go out for necessary shopping during a new round of mass testing which started on Monday, and banned non-essential vehicles from entering roads.

There were no new deaths on Monday, leaving the national death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,486 confirmed symptomatic cases as at the end of Dec 27, including both local ones and those arriving from abroad.