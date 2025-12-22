Straitstimes.com header logo

China likely loaded more than 100 ICBMs in silo fields, Pentagon report says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China’s nuclear warhead stockpile was still in the low 600s in 2024, says a draft Pentagon report.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

WASHINGTON – China is likely to have loaded more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles across three silo fields and has no desire for arms control talks, according to a draft Pentagon report which highlighted Beijing’s growing military ambitions.

China is expanding and modernising its weapons stockpile faster than any other nuclear-armed power. Beijing has described reports of a military build-up as efforts to “smear and defame China and deliberately mislead the international community”.

In November, US President Donald Trump said that he may be working on a plan to denuclearise with China and Russia. But the draft Pentagon report, which was seen by Reuters, said Beijing did not appear to be interested.

“We continue to see no appetite from Beijing for pursuing such measures or more comprehensive arms control discussions,” the report said.

In particular, the report said that China had likely put in more than 100 solid-fuelled DF-31 ICBMs in silo fields close to China’s border with Mongolia – the latest in a series of silo sites. The Pentagon had previously reported the existence of the fields but not the number of missiles loaded.

The Pentagon and China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The draft Pentagon report did not identify any potential target of the reported newly placed missiles. US officials noted that the report could change before it was sent to lawmakers.

The report said China’s nuclear warhead stockpile was still in the low 600s in 2024, which reflected “a slower rate of production when compared to previous years”.

But the report added that China’s nuclear expansion was ongoing and it was on track to have over 1,000 warheads by 2030.

China has said it adheres to a “nuclear strategy of self-defence and pursues a no-first-use policy”.

Mr Trump has said he wants the United States to resume nuclear weapons testing, but it is unclear what form that will take.

The wide-ranging Pentagon report detailed China’s military build-up and said that “China expects to be able to fight and win a war on Taiwan by the end of 2027”.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has never renounced use of force to “reunify” with the island.

Beijing was refining its military options to take Taiwan by “brute force,” the report said, adding that one option could include strikes 1,500 to 2,000 nautical miles from China.

“In sufficient volume, these strikes could seriously challenge and disrupt US presence in or around a conflict in the Asia-Pacific region,” it added. REUTERS

More on this topic
China replaces commanders overseeing Beijing, Taiwan operations
Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s support stays solid as China spat festers
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.