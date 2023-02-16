China lays out red carpet for visiting KMT vice-chair

BEIJING - Beijing’s warm welcome to a senior Taiwanese opposition politician during his visit to the mainland is indicative of the central leadership’s hopes for cross-strait relations, analysts say, although changes are not likely to materialise in the near term.

Kuomintang (KMT) vice-chairman Andrew Hsia is on a 10-day visit to the country until Thursday.

Chinese official media have covered his visit with top officials and party leaders in Beijing, though they have left out other parts of his itinerary, including a visit to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing.

Shortly after arriving in Beijing on Feb 8, Mr Hsia met Mr Song Tao, newly appointed head of the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), the government’s top body on policy relating to the island.

Two days later, he had a meeting with fourth-ranked Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning. The party’s top strategist, Mr Wang is also deputy head of the Central Leading Group for Taiwan Affairs.

According to official reports, Mr Hsia had reiterated the party’s opposition to Taiwanese independence at the meetings. He also pledged to uphold the 1992 Consensus, a tacit agreement that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of one China, though what that means has been subject to different interpretations.

The meeting made the front page of the state-run People’s Daily newspaper – usually an honour reserved for visiting foreign dignitaries – in an indication of the level of importance Beijing has placed on the visit, said Associate Professor Li Mingjiang from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“In recent years, there have been close to no cross-strait talks between both sides, so this is an opportunity for Beijing to show that it is still open to talks and exchanges,” he told The Straits Times.

“(The Chinese government) is also trying to send a message that if conditions fit into parameters set by the mainland, various opportunities can be made possible.”