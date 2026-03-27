China launches two probes into US trade practices

The two Chinese investigations are in response to two US Section 301 investigations against China.

– China’s Commerce Ministry has initiated two counter probes into US practices that hamper the flow of Chinese products into the US, it said on March 27 , refraining from immediate retaliation to US measures announced earlier in March .

A trade truce between China and the US has held since US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2025 . Mr Trump earlier this week said he will visit Beijing in mid-May, as part of Washington’s broader effort to reset relations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The two Chinese investigations – scheduled to conclude within six months, but that could be further extended – are in response to two US Section 301 investigations against China, the ministry said in a statement and described them as reciprocal.

Based on the findings of the investigations, China will take corresponding measures to defend its rights and interests, it said.

Earlier in March , the US launched two trade investigations into excess industrial capacity in 16 trading partners, including China, and into forced labour. During bilateral trade talks in Paris, China expressed concern about the investigations.

In talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization meeting in Cameroon on March 26 , Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao again expressed concern, but also said China was willing to strengthen economic and trade cooperation. REUTERS