China launches third aircraft carrier at a time of rising tension with the US

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - China launched its third and most modern aircraft carrier on Friday (June 17), the domestically designed and built Fujian, state media reported, sending a statement of intent towards rival powers including the United States as it continues to modernise its military.

Champagne, colourful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were used to celebrate the warship's launch and official naming at a ceremony at the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai.

Dozens of Chinese Navy personnel lined up in front of the ship and sang the national anthem at the ceremony, which was also attended by senior officials including General Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The aircraft carrier features a full-length flight deck with an electromagnet catapult launch system – a feature previously deployed by only the United States – rather than the “ski jump” deck of China’s two earlier carriers, according to state media.

The Fujian will join the Shandong, commissioned in late 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically.

Only the US, which has 11 aircraft carriers, has more of such vessels. Ranked just below China, Britain has two in operation.

The Fujian's launch demonstrates the Chinese military's increasing capability at a time of rising tension with the US over Taiwan and Beijing's claims to the South China Sea.

The new carrier was named after the coastal province of Fujian which lies just across the Taiwan strait from Taiwan, and is the home of the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army.

Taiwan is a self-ruled thriving democracy. But China considers Taiwan its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Beijing's control.

The launch of the new aircraft carrier was a watershed moment for President Xi Jinping’s efforts to modernise the armed forces and narrow his country’s military gap with the US.

While Fujian will more closely resemble the newest US carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, it will likely fall short of Nimitz-or Ford-class nuclear-powered supercarriers in capabilities and range.

The Chinese warship is expected to have a diesel engine and likely to be comparable in size to the US Kitty Hawk-class carriers, which the US operated from the 1960s to 2000s.

The Fujian, which was previously known as the Type 003, will displace about 80,000 tons, according to state broadcaster CCTV, compared with about 100,000 tons for the Nimitz and Ford carriers.