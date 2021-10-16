China launches second crewed mission to build space station

The Long March-2F Y13 rocket will carry the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station.
JIUQUAN, China (REUTERS) - China on Saturday (Oct 16) launched a rocket carrying three astronauts, including one woman, to the core module of a future space station where they will live and work for six months, the longest-ever duration in orbit for Chinese astronauts.

A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, which means "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the northwestern province of Gansu at 12.23am Beijing time (12.23am Singapore time).

Shenzhou-13 is the second of four crewed missions intended to complete construction of the space station by the end of 2022.

