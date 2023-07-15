China launches its first open-source desktop operating system as it moves to cut use of US tech

BEIJING – China is ramping up efforts to wean itself off foreign technology by launching its first open-source desktop operating system (OS) last week, but it faces an uphill task getting its citizens to use it widely.

The OS, called OpenKylin and developed by state-owned China Electronics Corp – formed in 1989 to build home-grown semiconductors, software and telecommunications products – is aimed at replacing foreign-owned software that currently dominate the market. It did not set a timeline for achieving this.

The project is Beijing’s latest move to build greater self-sufficiency amid tech sanctions by the United States, such as on Huawei and ZTE over “national security” concerns.

The Chinese authorities had in 2019 ordered all government offices and public institutions to remove foreign computer equipment and software in three years.

“A lot of the major software, especially Windows, is controlled by US companies,” said Associate Professor of Computer Science Ben Leong from the National University of Singapore. “There is nothing stopping the US from passing some law to force US companies to stop support for China and Chinese companies.”

China is still a long way from dislodging the incumbents, such as Microsoft’s Windows and Apple’s MacOS.

According to Statcounter which analyses web traffic, Windows accounts for around 85 per cent of the desktop OS in China as of June 2022.

MacOS has expanded its market share in recent years to about 8 per cent.

Beyond existing sanctions, the US has been reportedly mulling over further legislation to prohibit US investment in Chinese firms working on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Officials at the launch of the Linux-based OpenKylin called for support from related industries to propel China forward as a technological power. Software that is open-source is meant to be publicly available for other users to help develop, encouraging greater use and innovation.

It has a user interface that looks similar to Windows’, is available in Chinese and English and has pre-installed apps such as the Firefox web browser and a Chinese-developed office suite that works with Microsoft Word and Excel documents.

But the challenge is getting people to adopt OpenKylin, with the average computer user likely to be more concerned about whether the programs and apps he uses can work, than the OS itself.

One tech enthusiast who posted his experience on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu demonstrated the OS’ touchscreen functions and its ability to run photo-editing software, but noted that there are bugs to be fixed.

China will need to create an ecosystem of software developers who can further make the software more alluring to users, in order for this home-grown OS to gain traction, said Prof Leong.