Straitstimes.com header logo

China launches campaign against fire hazards in high-rise buildings

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Firefighters and Disaster Victim Identification personnel enter a tower to conduct search and recovery operations.

The inferno – Hong Kong’s worst in decades – sent shock waves through the city.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Follow topic:

Beijing - China has launched a campaign against fire hazards in high-rise buildings, state media reported on Nov 29, after at least 128 people were killed in one of Hong Kong’s deadliest blazes.

The inferno – the financial hub’s worst in decades – sent shock waves through the city, which has some of the world’s most densely populated and tallest residential blocks.

State broadcaster CCTV reported on Nov 29 that China’s State Council Work Safety Committee had “recently” issued a notice launching an inspection and rectification campaign targeting major fire risks and hazards in high-rise buildings.

During the campaign, high-rise buildings will be inspected for the use of flammable or combustible materials, CCTV said.

There will also be checks on the use of materials such as bamboo scaffolding or non-flame-retardant safety nets, it added.

“All regions must... strengthen their sense of responsibility, coordinate development and safety, and treat the investigation and remediation of major fire risks in high-rise buildings as a critical task,” CCTV said.

“Supervision and inspection must be intensified to ensure tangible results.” AFP

More on this topic
Hong Kong fire: Is foam, mesh, bamboo, or blatant disregard for safety to blame? 
Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in decades followed a year of unanswered safety complaints
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.