China launches anti-dumping probe into dichlorosilane imports from Japan

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The investigation comes a day after China announced a ban on exports of dual-use items to Japan amid strained bilateral ties.

BEIJING - China’s commerce ministry said on Jan 7 that it is launching an anti-dumping probe into dichlorosilane imports from Japan, according to a statement published on its website.

Dichlorosilane is a precursor chemical mainly used in thin-film deposition processes in chip manufacturing and is of significant importance to integrated circuit manufacturing.

The investigation comes a day after China announced a ban on exports of dual-use items to Japan amid strained bilateral ties.

China said the probe was initiated at the request of its domestic dichlorosilane producers, which claimed volumes imported from Japan showed an overall upward trend from 2022 to 2024 while prices fell by a cumulative 31 per cent, causing damage to the production and operation of the local industry.

The probe covers alleged dumping between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025 and assessing potential injury to domestic producers from Jan 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025, according to the statement.

In a separate document published by the ministry, a firm representing the industry provided a list of producers, exporters and importers of the compound including three Japanese companies, namely Shin-Etsu Chemical, Air Liquide Japan G.K. and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.

The investigation will generally conclude before Jan 7, 2027, with a possible extension of six months, the ministry said, adding that the authorities will conduct the investigation in accordance with the law and make an objective and fair ruling.