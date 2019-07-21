China issues white paper on historical matters concerning Xinjiang

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China's State Council Information Office on Sunday (July 21) issued a white paper on historical matters concerning the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in north-west China.

China is a unified multi-ethnic country, and the various ethnic groups in Xinjiang have long been a part of the Chinese nation, the white paper said. It noted that Xinjiang's development has been closely related to that of China throughout its long history.

However, in more recent times, hostile forces in and outside China, especially separatists, religious extremists and terrorists, have tried to split China and break it apart by distorting history and facts, the document, titled Historical Matters Concerning Xinjiang, said.

The white paper said Xinjiang has long been an inseparable part of Chinese territory and has never been the so-called East Turkistan. The Uygur ethnic group came into being through a long process of migration and integration, it said, adding that the region is part of the Chinese nation.

The paper said different cultures and religions coexist in Xinjiang and ethnic cultures had been fostered and developed in the embrace of the Chinese civilisation.

It said that Islam is neither an indigenous nor the sole belief system of the Uygur people and has taken root in the Chinese culture and developed soundly in China, the document said.

But the surge in religious extremism around the world has caused a rise in religious extremism in Xinjiang and has resulted in an increasing number of incidents of terror and violence, it noted.

"Xinjiang's fight against terrorism and extremism is a battle for justice and civilisation against evil and barbaric forces. As such it deserves support, respect and understanding," it said.

The document said that some countries, organisations and individuals that apply double standards to terrorism and human rights have issued unjustified criticism of Xinjiang's effort on this front.

Such criticism, it said, betrays the basic conscience and justice of humanity, and will be repudiated by all genuine champions of justice and progress.