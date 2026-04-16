China issues US safety alert over citizens citing ‘malicious questioning’ by US border officers

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China's foreign ministry said about 20 scholars were subjected to "unreasonable questioning" at an airport in Seattle.

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BEIJING – China’s foreign ministry on April 16 issued a notice warning citizens of security risks while travelling to the US and advised citizens not to enter the country from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Chinese ministry said recently about 20 Chinese scholars travelled to the US to attend an academic conference, but were subjected to “unreasonable questioning” by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Seattle airport and were denied entry.

The Chinese scholars were holding valid US visas, the ministry said.

Nationals planning trips to the US should “strengthen safety awareness, avoid entering through this airport... and make all necessary preparations”, the ministry said, citing “repeated incidents of malicious questioning and harassment targeting Chinese scholars” at the Seattle-Tacoma airport.

If questioned by US law enforcement officers, nationals should respond calmly and rationally, the ministry said. REUTERS