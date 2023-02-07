China issues heavy fog warnings; some shipping suspended

Thick fog was reported in several cities, with visibility of less than 7m in some areas. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
51 min ago

BEIJING - China issued dangerous heavy fog warnings for many regions and shipping was suspended in the Qiongzhou Strait, an important economic transport hub near Hainan, according to state and local media on Tuesday.

Video footage and pictures from social and local media showed thick fog in several cities, with visibility of less than 7m in some areas, according to Chinese meteorological forecasters.

The Central Meteorological Observatory announced a yellow warning on Tuesday morning for several provinces including parts of Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guizhou and Guangdong, and the Guangxi region.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Visibility in the Qiongzhou Strait that separates Guangdong’s Leizhou Peninsula from the island province of Hainan was less than 200m, prompting the Hainan Meteorological Service to issue an orange alert and advise traffic, shipping and other departments to take precautions, CCTV reported on Tuesday.

Three ports in southern Hainan’s capital Haikou showed intermittent suspension of navigation earlier on Tuesday morning, with two still suspending ships in and out of ports as at 10am, CCTV reported.

Multiple areas in China’s south-eastern Fujian also issued alerts for heavy fog, with ferry crossings between Xiamen and Zhangzhou suspended, according to CCTV.

Fog will continue in the mornings and evenings in Qiongzhou Strait until Friday, and conditions for navigation will be poor, CCTV reported, citing the national weather forecast bureau.

In December, one person was killed when more than 200 vehicles were involved in a pile-up on a bridge in China’s central Zhengzhou city due to heavy fog. REUTERS

More On This Topic
1 dead as fog causes major car pile-up on bridge in China's Zhengzhou
Heavy fog in India’s capital Delhi delays flights, cold wave closes schools

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top