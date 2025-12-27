China issues draft rules to govern use of human-like AI systems

Users must be informed they are dealing with AI when they log in to a service and at two-hour intervals, or when signs of overdependence can be detected.

China plans to tighten rules around the use of human-like artificial intelligence (AI) by requiring providers to ensure their services are ethical, secure and transparent.

Users must be informed they are dealing with AI when they log in to a service and at two-hour intervals, or when signs of overdependence can be detected, the country’s cyberspace watchdog said in a statement on its website on Dec 27. The proposals are open for public consultation until Jan 25.

AI systems that are designed to act like humans should also implement robust security and ethical review systems, while acting with “core socialist values” and refraining from publishing content that could compromise national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said.

China is advancing AI as a strategic industry, investing heavily in new technologies to drive economic growth and global competitiveness. At the same time, the authorities are keen to maintain governance to preserve security and social stability.

According to the draft proposals, providers must conduct a security assessment and submit a report to the provincial cyberspace administration if they launch any human-like AI features. A report will also be required for services that gain one million registered users or 100,000 monthly active users. BLOOMBERG