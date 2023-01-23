China issues blue alert as cold wave sweeps across central, eastern regions

A wave of strong cold air has been sweeping across China since the middle of January. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
25 min ago

BEIJING – China’s meteorological authority on Monday issued its blue alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops and gales across most of the central and eastern regions of the country.

From Monday morning to Wednesday morning, temperatures are expected to plunge by 12 to 14 deg C in some parts of north-east China, regions south of the Yangtze River, and south China, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Some parts of Jilin could see temperatures slashed by over 16 degrees Celsius.

Gales are expected to hit these areas.

Weather forecasters warned against the cold wave’s impact on agriculture and advised the public to take precautions against both the temperature change and the wind.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue. XINHUA

More On This Topic
Triple-dip La Nina to chill China, Japan, South Korea and buoy energy demand
Japan braces for heavy snow, ultra-cold weather

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top