China issues arrest warrants, offers rewards for 10 leaders of telecoms fraud gangs in Myanmar

BEIJING - Chinese authorities have issued arrest warrants and offered substantial rewards for the capture of 10 key figures leading telecommunications fraud rings operating in the Kokang region of Myanmar’s Shan State.

The Public Security Ministry announced on Dec 10 that the police are urging the suspects, all members of organised crime families, to surrender and face justice.

Rewards ranging from 100,000 yuan (S$18,700) to 500,000 yuan are available to individuals providing crucial information and assistance in their apprehension.

The statement highlights the severity of the situation, stating that these “family criminal gangs” have engaged in widespread and long-term telecoms fraud schemes targeting Chinese citizens.

They are accused of openly carrying arms to shield their illegal activities, inflicting significant financial losses and generating public outrage.

This operation follows the November 2023 issuance of arrest warrants and rewards for four leaders of a separate family-led gang headed by Ming Xuechang.

In a coordinated effort with Myanmar authorities, Ming committed suicide before his arrest, while the remaining three were apprehended and are facing legal proceedings.

The newly targeted suspects are suspected of operating three separate family-based fraud rings, led by Bai Suocheng, Wei Huairen, and Liu Zhengxiang, as well as an additional group led by Xu Laofa.

Evidence gathered by the police in Liaoning, Fujian and Chongqing indicates that these gangs have been defrauding Chinese citizens for a significant period and engaging in grave violent crimes, including murder, assault, and kidnapping.

Among the 10 suspects, eight are male and two are female. Six of them have registered addresses within Chinese cities. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK