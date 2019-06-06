China issues 5G licences as race to build new networks heats up

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - China on Thursday (June 6) approved four operating licences for 5G networks, setting the stage for the super-fast telecommunications system amid escalating tensions with the United States over technology and trade.

The country's three state-owned wireless carriers and China Broadcasting Network Corp were granted licences for full commercial deployment, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The operators, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong, have been testing the technology in several cities including Beijing and Shenzhen.

Full deployment of 5G networks in a country with almost 1.6 billion wireless phone subscriptions is expected to boost local companies designing gear for applications in autonomous driving, robotics, remote surveillance and virtual reality.

The faster-than-expected approvals also come as Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world's largest manufacturer of networking equipment, vowed to maintain its lead in the face of a US campaign pressuring allies not to use the company's products.

The battle over 5G network suppliers is part of a broader push by the Trump administration to check China's rise as a global technology powerhouse.

Beijing-based Xiaomi in March said it would introduce China's first 5G phone in May or June. Huawei and ZTE, have also said they intend to offer handsets compatible with the technology this year.

Introducing 5G will directly add 6.3 trillion yuan (S$1.24 trillion) to economic output and eight million jobs by 2030, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology estimates.

Meanwhile, China's industry ministry said on Thursday that it will continue to welcome foreign enterprises to actively participate in the country's 5G market after it granted licences to four domestic companies.

Mr Miao Wei, who heads the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments in a speech, according to a transcript published on ministry's website.