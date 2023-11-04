China investigates former top bank official for suspected corruption

The official, Mr Zhang Hongli, previously served as the vice-chief of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

BEIJING – A top official at one of China’s biggest state-owned banks is under investigation for suspected corruption, the ruling Communist Party announced on Saturday.

The party’s top anti-corruption watchdog said Mr Zhang Hongli was “suspected of serious disciplinary and legal violations”, an official byword for alleged graft.

Mr Zhang previously served as the vice-chief of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), one of the world’s largest banks.

China’s President Xi Jinping has waged a sweeping campaign on deep-seated official corruption since coming to power a decade ago.

Proponents say the policy promotes clean governance, while critics say it helps Mr Xi purge political rivals.

Mr Zhang is the latest in a string of finance officials to come under official scrutiny recently over corruption allegations.

China’s top prosecutor in October formally arrested former Bank of China chairman Liu Lian’ge following a months-long graft probe.

Li Xiaopeng, the one-time boss of state-owned banking giant Everbright Group, was also arrested on charges of taking bribes.

Mr Xi chaired a rare financial meeting this week aimed at “guarding against and resolving risks” in the sector, state media reported.

The National Financial Work Conference also stressed the need to “strengthen financial supervision... (and) promote finance with Chinese characteristics”.

China has charted an uncertain recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic as weak consumption and a slow-motion housing crisis weigh on growth. AFP

More On This Topic
China’s financial crackdown: Here are the most prominent bankers ensnared
Bao Fan and the curious game of hide-and-seek involving Chinese business mavericks

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top