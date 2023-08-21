China investigates citizen accused of spying for the CIA: Security ministry

The Chinese national was a cadre at a ministry and had gone to study in Japan, where the spying recruitment occurred. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING – China is investigating a Chinese national accused of spying for the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), China’s state security ministry said on Monday.

The 39-year-old Chinese national, surnamed Hao, was a cadre at a ministry and had gone to study in Japan, which was where the spying recruitment occurred, the ministry said.

Hao’s gender was not revealed.

The statement came less than two weeks after the ministry said it uncovered another national also suspected to be spying for the CIA.

The US Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

