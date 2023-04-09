China in second day of 'Joint Sword' military drills encircling Taiwan

BEIJING - China was conducting a second day of military drills around Taiwan on Sunday, in what it has called a “stern warning” to the self-ruled island’s government following a meeting between its president and the US House speaker.
The move sparked condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was “monitoring Beijing’s actions closely”.
Dubbed “Joint Sword”, the three-day operation – which includes rehearsing an encirclement of Taiwan – will run until Monday, the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said.
China’s war games saw planes, ships and personnel sent into “the maritime areas and air space of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island’s east”, the army said.
A report from state broadcaster CCTV said: “The task force will simultaneously organise patrols and advances around Taiwan island, shaping an all-round encirclement and deterrence posture.”
The report went on to detail the type of weaponry China was putting through its paces, including “long-range rocket artillery, naval destroyers, missile boats, air force fighters, bombers, jammers and refuellers”.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen immediately denounced the drills, which come after she met with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.
She pledged to work with “the US and other like-minded countries” in the face of “continued authoritarian expansionism”.
In Washington, a State Department spokesperson said the US had “consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo”, but noted it had ample resources to fulfil its security commitments in Asia.
The de facto US embassy in Taiwan said on Sunday that Washington is monitoring the drills closely.
“We are monitoring Beijing’s actions closely,” said a spokesperson for the American Institute in Taiwan, which serves as the United States’ de facto embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.
“As we have said, there is no reason for Beijing to turn this transit – which was consistent with longstanding US practice and policy – into something it is not or use it as pretext to overreact,” the spokesperson added.
US channels of communication with China remain open and the United States has consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo, the spokesperson said.
“We are comfortable and confident that we have in place sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability and to meet our national security commitments.”
The US has been deliberately ambiguous on whether it would defend Taiwan militarily, although for decades it has sold weapons to Taipei to help ensure its self-defence.
Exercises on Monday will include live-fire drills off the coast of China’s Fujian province, which faces Taiwan.
“These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and external forces and against their provocative activities,” said PLA spokesman Shi Yin.
“The operations are necessary for safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
China views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.
Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Saturday that as many as nine Chinese warships had been detected around the island, along with dozens of aircraft.
The number of aircraft crossings into Taiwan’s southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ) was the highest recorded in a single day this year, according to data collected by AFP.
“The Communist Party of China (CPC) deliberately created tension in the Taiwan Strait, which... has a negative impact on the security and economic development of the international community,” the defence ministry said.
The drills came hours after the departure from Beijing of French President Emmanuel Macron, who was in China to urge his Chinese counterpart Mr Xi Jinping to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
In August 2022, China deployed warships, missiles and fighter jets around Taiwan in its largest show of force in years following a trip to the island by Mr McCarthy’s predecessor, Ms Nancy Pelosi.
Ms Tsai returned to Taiwan on Friday after visiting her island’s dwindling band of official diplomatic allies in Latin America, with two US stopovers that included meetings with Mr McCarthy and other lawmakers. AFP, REUTERS