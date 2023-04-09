China in second day of 'Joint Sword' military drills encircling Taiwan

BEIJING - China was conducting a second day of military drills around Taiwan on Sunday, in what it has called a “stern warning” to the self-ruled island’s government following a meeting between its president and the US House speaker.

The move sparked condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was “monitoring Beijing’s actions closely”.

Dubbed “Joint Sword”, the three-day operation – which includes rehearsing an encirclement of Taiwan – will run until Monday, the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said.

China’s war games saw planes, ships and personnel sent into “the maritime areas and air space of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island’s east”, the army said.

A report from state broadcaster CCTV said: “The task force will simultaneously organise patrols and advances around Taiwan island, shaping an all-round encirclement and deterrence posture.”

The report went on to detail the type of weaponry China was putting through its paces, including “long-range rocket artillery, naval destroyers, missile boats, air force fighters, bombers, jammers and refuellers”.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen immediately denounced the drills, which come after she met with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

She pledged to work with “the US and other like-minded countries” in the face of “continued authoritarian expansionism”.

In Washington, a State Department spokesperson said the US had “consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo”, but noted it had ample resources to fulfil its security commitments in Asia.

The de facto US embassy in Taiwan said on Sunday that Washington is monitoring the drills closely.

“As we have said, there is no reason for Beijing to turn this transit – which was consistent with longstanding US practice and policy – into something it is not or use it as pretext to overreact,” the spokesperson added.

“We are comfortable and confident that we have in place sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability and to meet our national security commitments.”