BEIJING - Around US$800 billion (S$1.06 trillion) has been wiped off the share values of 10 of China's major tech firms since February following moves by regulators to enforce better discipline within the industry.

Many industry observers are now looking to the 618 festival on Friday (June 18) - China's second-largest shopping event after Singles' Day on Nov 11 - for indications on whether firms might be more conservative in their promotions.