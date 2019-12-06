China imposes 'reciprocal' restrictions on US diplomats

BEIJING (AFP) - China said on Friday (Dec 6) it had taken "reciprocal" measures against US diplomats in the country, who will have to notify the Foreign Ministry before meeting local officials.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said China had notified the US embassy of the new measures on Wednesday (Dec 4), which she said were a "countermeasure" to Washington's decision in October to restrict Chinese diplomats.

"We once again urge the US side to correct its mistakes and revoke the relevant rules," she told reporters at a press briefing.