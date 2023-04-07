China imposes further sanctions on Taiwan's US representative

BEIJING – China has imposed further sanctions on Ms Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, prohibiting her and family members from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, state media reported on Friday.

The sanctions, announced by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, also prohibit investors and firms related to Ms Hsiao from cooperating with mainland organisations and individuals.

They come after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in the United States this week.

Last August, after a visit to Taiwan by then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Beijing imposed sanctions including an entry ban on seven Taiwanese officials and lawmakers, Ms Hsiao among them, whom it accused of being “independence diehards”, drawing condemnation from Taipei.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary. Taiwan’s government disputes China’s claim.

Others on the August sanctions list also include Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo, as well as politicians from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

The Chinese sanctions will have little practical impact as senior Taiwanese officials do not visit China, while Chinese courts do not have jurisdiction in Taiwan. REUTERS