China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

Images published by a state-run news site appear to show a man pointing a knife at another man, who is wielding a stick. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM WEIBO
Updated
May 07, 2024, 04:56 PM
Published
May 07, 2024, 04:04 PM

BEIJING – Two people died and 21 were wounded after a man went on a stabbing spree at a hospital in south-west China on May 7, local officials said.

“A knife attack occurred at the Chengnan Hospital in Zhenxiong County, which resulted in two deaths and 21 injuries,” a statement on the county’s official WeChat account said.

The suspect – a man from a nearby village – is under investigation, the authorities said.

The wounded were being treated in hospital, they added.

Images published by the state-run news site The Paper appeared to show a man pointing a knife at another man wielding a stick in a hospital lobby, as well as police officers arriving at the scene.

Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

In August 2023 in Yunnan, two people died and seven others were wounded after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife.

The month before that, six people were killed and one wounded in a kindergarten stabbing in southern China’s Guangdong province.

And in August 2022, three people were killed and six wounded in a knife attack at a kindergarten in south-east China’s Jiangxi province. AFP

More On This Topic
Six killed in China kindergarten attack, suspect detained
Knife attack kills one in south China’s Shenzhen

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top