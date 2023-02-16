China hits back at US with sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Raytheon

BEIJING - China imposed fines and sanctions against two United States defence companies in a further escalation of tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

Lockheed Martin Corporation and a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies were added to a list of “unreliable entities” due to their participation in arms sales to Taiwan, China’s Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) said on Thursday.

The companies were fined twice the contract value of their arms sales to Taiwan since September 2020 when the list first came into effect and would be required to pay within 15 days, according to the statement.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary. Beijing has long complained about the US supplying weapons to the island.

A day before the announcement, China had warned that it would hit the US with “counter-measures” over violations of its sovereignty, and on Thursday blamed the US for jeopardising ties by overreacting in the ongoing spat over a balloon.

However, the subsequent announcement of sanctions may further escalate that dispute.

Washington contended that the balloon was spying and shot it down, while China claims it was a civilian airship collecting weather data that went off course.

It is unclear if the latest sanctions will prevent a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mr Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference this week.

Mr Blinken cancelled a planned trip to Beijing in February when the balloon controversy erupted.

“It’s a message to the US, but also for domestic consumption – to demonstrate China’s tough position,” said assistant professor Dongshu Liu who specialises in Chinese politics at the City University of Hong Kong.

“The economic consequences might not be as strong as the political ones – those companies don’t do business in China. They may face some limitation as a result of these new sanctions, but still, it’s largely politically symbolic.”

As with previous sanctions announced against the firms and other US defence companies, these measures are likely to be largely symbolic, given both have little direct exposure to China.

An e-mail to Raytheon outside of business hours went unanswered, as did calls to Lockheed Martin.