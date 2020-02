SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - The measures China has adopted to rein in the spread of the coronavirus are starting to have an impact, said Mr Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission, on Sunday (Feb 16).

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Sunday it will invest 230 million yuan (S$45.8 million) in makeshift hospitals in the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak.

The NDRC released news of the investment on its official website.