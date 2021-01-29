Commentary

China has enough Covid-19 vaccine doses, but it can't keep them all at home

Authorities need to balance between keeping vaccines within the country and fulfilling export agreements.PHOTO: XINHUA
BEIJING - As China races to meet its target of vaccinating 50 million people against Covid-19 before the Chinese New Year holiday, the authorities are stressing the shots' safety, releasing trial data and going the extra mile to allay concerns.

While a December study by the World Economic Forum and Ipsos showed 80 per cent of respondents were keen on inoculation, vaccine makers and health authorities face an uphill challenge in trying to inoculate the 1 billion people, or 70 per cent of the population, that would be needed for herd immunity.

