China gym punished for smearing country’s image with ‘zombie’ dance at South Korea taekwondo meet

Dressed as zombies from the Qing dynasty, taekwondo practitioners from a Chinese martial arts gym bagged the first prize for their performance at an international competition in South Korea, but their undead-themed routine did not go down well with Chinese authorities back home.
X-Taekwondo Studio, a gym based in Shenzhen, was disciplined by its own national governing body on Monday for “desecrating” the country’s national image and culture with the zombie-influenced performance.
The gym also had its official association membership revoked by the Chinese Taekwondo Association (CTA), losing its permit to host national taekwondo grading tests and competitions.
The coach who choreographed the dance, Mr Liu Hao, was also stripped of his credentials and barred from training or participating in association tournaments, the CTA said in a statement on WeChat.
The offending performance took place during the July 21-24 World Taekwondo Hanmadang held in Seongnam, South Korea this year.
First held in 1992, the Hanmadang is an annual taekwondo meet. This year’s event reportedly attracted more than 4,000 participants from nearly 60 countries, organisers said.
In videos circulated online, seven members representing the Shenzhen gym can be seen stepping onto the tournament mats in black robes commonly worn by dead Qing dynasty court eunuchs, complete with fake braids attached to their courtier headgear.
The routine, which had the X-Studio team mimicking jumping zombies while showing off their dance moves and taekwondo techniques, managed to impress the panel of judges enough to earn a first-placed finish in the senior aerobic category for international participants.
Midway through, they also took off their Qing costumes to complete their two-minute performance in taekwondo uniforms known as dobok.
The CTA on Monday said coach Liu had incorporated elements of “horror movies” in choreographing the “zombie taekwondo” act, which it said “uglified China’s image, desecrated Chinese culture and created a negative influence”.
Mr Liu had also signed up for the Hanmadang without informing the association, said China’s taekwondo governing body, adding that a thorough inspection and reflection of the national taekwondo practitioners will be conducted.
The taekwondo associations of Shenzhen and Guangdong province also had their official grading and qualification permits suspended for three years.
The punishments meted out by the CTA received mixed reactions online.
While some criticised X-Studio’s showing as “self-inflicted humiliation” that deepened foreign stereotypes of China, there were others who also praised the Shenzhen gym for its creativity and said China should be proud of them.
Zombie or undead eunuchs are often referenced in popular culture, including films such as Royal Tramp that starred Hong Kong comedian Stephen Chow, and pop songs by Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou (Eunuch with a Headache; Chinese Herbal Manual).
On a Reddit forum discussing news from China, one user commented that Chou was lucky his song was popular years ago, or he too would have run afoul of authorities in China.