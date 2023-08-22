China gym punished for smearing country’s image with ‘zombie’ dance at South Korea taekwondo meet

Dressed as zombies from the Qing dynasty, taekwondo practitioners from a Chinese martial arts gym bagged the first prize for their performance at an international competition in South Korea, but their undead-themed routine did not go down well with Chinese authorities back home.

X-Taekwondo Studio, a gym based in Shenzhen, was disciplined by its own national governing body on Monday for “desecrating” the country’s national image and culture with the zombie-influenced performance.

The gym also had its official association membership revoked by the Chinese Taekwondo Association (CTA), losing its permit to host national taekwondo grading tests and competitions.

The coach who choreographed the dance, Mr Liu Hao, was also stripped of his credentials and barred from training or participating in association tournaments, the CTA said in a statement on WeChat.

The offending performance took place during the July 21-24 World Taekwondo Hanmadang held in Seongnam, South Korea this year.

First held in 1992, the Hanmadang is an annual taekwondo meet. This year’s event reportedly attracted more than 4,000 participants from nearly 60 countries, organisers said.

In videos circulated online, seven members representing the Shenzhen gym can be seen stepping onto the tournament mats in black robes commonly worn by dead Qing dynasty court eunuchs, complete with fake braids attached to their courtier headgear.

The routine, which had the X-Studio team mimicking jumping zombies while showing off their dance moves and taekwondo techniques, managed to impress the panel of judges enough to earn a first-placed finish in the senior aerobic category for international participants.