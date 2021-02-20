China grapples with greying issue

Rapidly ageing population may hold back country's development

People praying for good luck on Chinese New Year's Eve at a temple in Nanning, the capital of China's southern Guangxi region. Researchers have pointed out that China is growing old before getting rich, a scenario that experts say limits a government
People praying for good luck on Chinese New Year's Eve at a temple in Nanning, the capital of China's southern Guangxi region. Researchers have pointed out that China is growing old before getting rich, a scenario that experts say limits a government's ability to put in place systems such as pensions to cater to the needs of the elderly. Such a scenario could also prevent economies from breaking out of their middle-income status if not managed well.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China's 2020 economic growth figure of 2.3 per cent, though low in comparison to the 6 per cent of 2019, grabbed headlines as the country showed a remarkable recovery from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's second-largest economy also narrowed the gap with the United States, according to Chinese researcher Feng Xuming of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Its gross domestic product (GDP) last year was 70.8 per cent of America's, up from 66.7 per cent the previous year, he told Caixin magazine.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 20, 2021, with the headline 'China grapples with greying issue'. Subscribe
Topics: 