BEIJING (REUTERS) - China has granted new waivers to several domestic state and private firms exempting them from retaliatory tariffs on soybeans imported from the United States, Bloomberg said, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

It said the waivers would apply to between two million tonnes and three million tonnes of US soybeans.

Some of the companies have already bought at least 20 cargoes, or about 1.2 million tonnes of soybeans, on Monday, it added.