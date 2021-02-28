Letter From Beijing

China goes hard on 'soft boys'

But campaign to get schools to expand PE lessons draws criticism from netizens

China Bureau Chief
The masculinity debate resurfaced recently after a government adviser submitted a proposal to prevent the feminisation of young males, noting that soft Chinese boys were a threat to the development and survival of China. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    32 min ago
BEIJING - Whenever education business owner Xiong Xiao's five-year-old son sees androgynous pop stars on TV or on billboards in Beijing, he would point to them and ask: "Why do boys wear makeup?" or "Are they boys or girls?".

Those questions worry Madam Xiong, 32, who fears her son would come under the influence of these "xiao xian rou" and become an effeminate boy.

