China goes beyond bystander role in brokering Mid-East ceasefire

This two-week ceasefire could increase the level of certainty of Mr Trump travelling to Beijing to meet with Mr Xi in mid-May.

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SINGAPORE – When the Middle East war first broke out, it appeared that China had few levers to pull as the escalating conflict delayed plans for a high-stakes meeting in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Beijing had to shore up its domestic energy security and soften the blow of surging fuel prices at home as the war disrupted global oil and gas supplies flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite China’s close relationship with Iran, some observers noted that Beijing’s influence appeared limited to public condemnation and posturing at the United Nations, where China used its veto powers to block a resolution to protect commercial shipping, which it deemed biased against Iran.

But the latest developments indicate that China was more than just a bystander.

Mr Trump told AFP on April 7 he believed that China got Iran to negotiate a ceasefire. The US and Iran have agreed to a two-week truce in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz for the period.

Citing unnamed Chinese officials, the Associated Press said China had worked with intermediaries, including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt, to encourage Iranian officials to pursue a negotiated settlement.

Asked at a regular press conference on April 8 to confirm whether Beijing had pushed Iran to participate in ceasefire talks, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry did not directly address Mr Trump’s comments, saying only that China has consistently advocated for the cessation of hostilities.

“As a responsible major country, China will continue to play a constructive role and make positive contributions to restoring peace and tranquility in the Gulf and the Middle East,” Ms Mao Ning said.

Mr William Yang, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, told The Straits Times that the ceasefire marks an important occasion for China as it has taken on more of the heavy lifting, using its influence over Iran to help facilitate a tricky truce.

“This can likely help to increase China’s global influence, especially at a time when the US is rapidly becoming the more disruptive superpower in the world,” he said.

Restoring stability in the Middle East would allow Washington and Beijing to turn their focus back to dealing with other issues, including mending bilateral ties after a series of bruising tit-for-tat tariff measures.

“One thing to keep an eye on is whether this two-week ceasefire can hold, which could increase the level of certainty of Mr Trump travelling to Beijing to meet with Mr Xi in mid-May,” said Mr Yang.

Mr Trump’s visit to China was originally slated to take place from March 31 to April 2, but he requested that it be pushed back by “a month or so” because of the war in Iran.

“ The delayed summit is the most important event on Beijing’s political agenda for the first half of 2026,” Mr Yang noted.

“The Chinese government will welcome any development that ensures the US withdraws from the Middle East and Mr Trump shifts his attention to the summit with Mr Xi.”