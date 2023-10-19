China formally arrests Astellas staff suspected for spying: Report

Japan’s foreign ministry confirmed the arrest of a Japanese national in his 50s. PHOTO: REUTERS
TOKYO - China has formally arrested a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma who was detained in March on suspicion of espionage, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Japan’s foreign ministry confirmed the arrest of a Japanese national in his 50s, but did not identify if the person was a staff of Astellas.

An Astellas spokesperson said the company was gathering information via Japan’s foreign ministry, declining to comment further.

Japan’s government has said it was asking China to promptly release the employee. China’s foreign ministry has said foreign nationals in China must abide by the country’s laws or be prosecuted otherwise.

According to Japanese media, the detained Japanese national has spent 20 years working in China, previously serving as a senior official of the Japanese Chamber Commerce and Industry in China.

The move could cast a diplomatic and economic chill on Japan’s relations with China, which is both its rival and closest trading partner.

China was the biggest source of Japan’s imports last year, at US$198 billion (S$272 billion), and its biggest export market, at US$145 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund trade data. REUTERS

