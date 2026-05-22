China’s foreign minister to chair UN Security Council meeting in US, visit Canada

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to meet the UN head and other foreign ministers in New York.

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New York and chair a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on May 26, the Chinese foreign ministry said on May 22.

In New York, Mr Wang will meet the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and foreign ministers from other countries, the ministry said in a statement, without giving further details.

He will then visit Canada from May 28 to 30, the first trip to Canada by a Chinese foreign minister in 10 years, ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference in Beijing.

“China-Canada relations have turned around and continue to improve, and the two sides are working to build a new type of strategic partnership,” Mr Guo said.

Beijing hopes the visit will enhance political trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, manage differences and keep bilateral relations on a healthy, stable and sustainable track, he added.

China and Canada struck a trade deal in January during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit, cutting tariffs on electric vehicles and canola in a reset of strained ties.

The New York leg of Mr Wang’s trip follows a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in mid-May, which featured warm exchanges but yielded no major breakthrough on trade or the Iran conflict.

Beijing has said Mr Xi is expected to pay a state visit to the US in the fall. REUTERS