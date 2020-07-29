China foreign minister slams US 'reckless provocation' after consulate closures

BEIJING (AFP) - China's foreign minister on Tuesday (July 28) slammed the US for "reckless provocation of confrontation" after both sides ordered tit-for-tat closures of each other's consulates, but called for "rational communication" between the two powers.

Wang Yi warned in a call with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian that China-US relations could "fall into the abyss of confrontation" and called for the international community to resist "any unilateral or hegemonic act", according to a transcript published by the foreign ministry.