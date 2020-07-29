China foreign minister slams US 'reckless provocation' after consulate closures

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during an online video link press conference in Beijing on May 24, 2020.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during an online video link press conference in Beijing on May 24, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
13 min ago

BEIJING (AFP) - China's foreign minister on Tuesday (July 28) slammed the US for "reckless provocation of confrontation" after both sides ordered tit-for-tat closures of each other's consulates, but called for "rational communication" between the two powers.

Wang Yi warned in a call with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian that China-US relations could "fall into the abyss of confrontation" and called for the international community to resist "any unilateral or hegemonic act", according to a transcript published by the foreign ministry.

Topics: 

Branded Content