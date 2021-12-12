For Subscribers
Asian Insider
China eyes anti-Covid-19 drugs to boost image, reopen borders
Stakes are high as it races against time - and the United States - to develop antiviral drugs and vaccines. Time will tell if these can help China turn the tide of public opinion and emerge as a good Samaritan.
When the going gets rough, China's toughest woman gets going.
At the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in January last year, President Xi Jinping sent Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan to the epicentre of Wuhan city to oversee the battle against the coronavirus.