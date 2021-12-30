China expects sharp rise in passenger trips during 2022 Spring Festival travel rush

BEIJING (XINHUA) - The number of passenger trips during China's upcoming Spring Festival travel rush will rise sharply from the corresponding period of 2021, an official from the Transport Ministry said on Wednesday (Dec 29).

China's largest annual travel rush will run from Jan 17 to Feb 25 next year, said the official Ren Zhuoli.

The number of passenger trips during the Spring Festival travel rush in 2022 will increase significantly from the 870 million trips made in 2021 Spring Festival travel rush, and even surpass the 1.48 billion trips recorded in the corresponding period in 2020.

During the 40-day travel season, also known as chun yun, many Chinese people will travel to reunite with their families for the Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which will fall on Feb 1 next year.

China will make efforts to ensure the prevention and control of Covid-19 during the 2022 Spring Festival travel rush, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

The meeting urged efforts to ensure orderly travel based on Covid-19 risk levels during the travel season.

Requirements on the sterilisation of public venues, body-temperature checks and wearing face masks should be fulfilled, according to the meeting, while the transportation of necessities and safe travel should also be guaranteed.