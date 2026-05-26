China expands travel curbs to top AI talent at private firms

BEIJING – China is restricting overseas travel for top AI professionals in private firms such as Alibaba and DeepSeek, suggesting an escalation in measures intended to safeguard its technology and catch up to the US in a pivotal sphere.

Government agencies have begun imposing restrictions on individuals involved in advanced AI work and considered strategically important to the country, people familiar with the matter said. That means they need approval from relevant authorities before embarking on overseas travel, the people said, asking for anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue.

Beijing has for years imposed travel restrictions on key personnel from prominent college researchers to nuclear scientists and executives at state firms. The government is now specifically targeting talent within the AI sphere. Among the key industry professionals who’ve been informed they’ll be subject to such restrictions are a mix of startup founders, researchers and executives, the people said.

It’s unclear how broadly those curbs will affect staffers across the industry, what level of seniority may be targeted or what specific roles could be added to the list of people affected.

In China, state-owned enterprises are known to hold the passports of their senior executives and Communist Party officials. What’s unusual is for the government to extend travel restrictions to private firms. The authorities are also adding individuals to the list based on assessments of their critical importance to the country, rather than just their seniority or place of employment, the people said.

The moves highlight how elite AI engineers are now seen as strategic assets to the world’s second-largest economy. Much of China’s pool of top-flight AI talent emerged in the post-ChatGPT era – and mostly at the country’s tech giants or private startups.

Such restrictions, however, risk undermining the ability of AI firms in China to recruit and retain talent. They may also add to concerns about the extent of government intervention in an industry still coming to grips with Beijing’s demand for Meta to unwind its US$2 billion (S$2.56 billion) acquisition of Manus.

Because Manus was an AI firm that started out in China but relocated to Singapore, the takeover provoked a backlash about the loss of technology and talent. As part of the fallout, Beijing moved to limit US investment in sensitive technology firms. Authorities barred two of Manus’ co-founders from leaving the country, the Financial Times has reported, while they investigated the acquisition.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology didn’t respond to a faxed request for comment. DeepSeek and Alibaba representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

While Beijing’s plan to restrict AI personnel’s movement isn’t necessarily linked to the Manus saga, the people said, guarding against technology leaks remains a key policy goal. But such a policy may force engineers with global ambitions to choose between staying home or going abroad earlier in their careers.

Some AI engineers in the private sector have for some time been required to report overseas travel plans to the authorities, though it hasn’t necessarily been a requirement to obtain approval ahead of those trips, people familiar with the matter said.

In 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese authorities told top AI founders and researchers to avoid visiting the US, though they stopped short of an outright ban. Bloomberg