China Eastern plane crash: Search and rescue under way as airline confirms fatalities

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - Rescuers in China scoured heavily forested slopes on Tuesday (March 22) with hopes fading of finding any survivors from the 132 people aboard a China Eastern Airlines passenger jet that crashed a day earlier in the mountains of southern Guangxi.

Parts of the Boeing 737-800 jet were strewn across mountain slopes charred by fire after China’s first crash involving a commercial jetliner since 2010.

Burnt remains of identity cards, purses and wallets were also seen, state media reported.

The airline has confirmed there are fatalities.

"The company expresses its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash," China Eastern said in a statement. It did not provide more information.

Flight MU5735 was en route from the south-western city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province bordering Hong Kong, when it suddenly plunged from cruising altitude and crashed.

Chinese media carried brief highway video footage from a vehicle's dashcam apparently showing a jet diving to the ground behind trees at an angle of about 35 degrees off vertical.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

"The plane fell vertically from the sky," state-run Beijing Youth Daily quoted a local resident as saying. "Although I was far away, I could still see that it was a plane. The plane did not emit smoke during the fall. It fell into the mountains and started a fire.”"