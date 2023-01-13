China eases up on tech crackdown, but landscape has been irreversibly changed

BEIJING - Following a series of high-profile crackdowns on China’s tech giants over the past two years, the worst appears to be over.

Last week, a top regulatory official said in an interview that the “rectifying” of bad practices by big tech firms is “basically complete”. Meanwhile, China’s top anti-graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), notably left out the mention of “platform companies”, a catch-all term referring to tech firms, in a statement following its first meeting of the year.

But those in the industry say it cannot be taken for granted that tech firms are now in the clear. Firms will also have to navigate a “new normal” under the watchful eyes of regulators, they say, where growth can be deemed “excessive” at the drop of a hat, resulting in heavy penalties.

In an interview with the official Xinhua news agency published last weekend, head of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Guo Shuqing said the government will promote the healthy development of Internet firms in a bid to prop up private businesses.

“The special rectification of the financial business of 14 platform companies is basically completed, and a few remaining problems are also being resolved promptly,” he said without going into details.

“Following that, normalised supervision will be implemented to encourage platform companies to operate in compliance with regulations.”

In yet another sign that the tech firms are no longer an area of concern, the term “platform companies” was left out of the CCDI’s post-meeting communique. In contrast, the 2022 edition said the anti-graft watchdog would “focus on investigating the corruption behind capital’s disorderly expansion and platform monopolies”.

“While this is official confirmation that we’re ‘off the hook’ in a way, it really doesn’t matter any more because the damage has already been done,” said a government relations executive at a major tech firm.

She, like the other industry insiders The Straits Times spoke to, declined to be named, so they could speak openly about government policy.

“Over the past two years, everyone can see how rules can change at the drop of a hat. One minute you’re preparing for a foreign listing and the next moment you’re under investigation,” she said.

“There are also these new rules we now have to abide by, which makes doing business very difficult. The era of high growth is over.”

Another tech executive who oversees game development said the climate has become increasingly inhospitable for companies who want to expand internationally.

“Any company with a sizeable user base, meaning at least one million users, needs to apply for permission from the government to move data out of the country. It’s untenable,” he said.

Beginning in November 2020, the sector came under probe for a slew of practices including monopolistic behaviour and mishandling of their troves of user data, while others were taken to task for expanding into financial services.

Most of the country’s biggest firms – ranging from tech giant Alibaba to food delivery platform Meituan to Tencent, which runs the country’s biggest chat app, WeChat – have come under probe and been slapped with billions of yuan worth of fines.