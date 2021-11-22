China downgrades ties with Lithuania over Taiwan

BEIJING/VILNIUS • China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania yesterday, expressing strong dissatisfaction with the Baltic state for allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there and raising tensions in a row that has dragged in Washington.

China views self-ruled and democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, and has stepped up pressure on countries to downgrade or sever their relations with the island, even non-official ones.

Beijing had expressed anger this summer when Lithuania - which has formal relations with China and not Taiwan - allowed the Taiwanese to open an office in the country using the name Taiwan. China recalled its ambassador in August.

Other Taiwan offices in Europe and the United States use the name of the city Taipei, avoiding reference to the island itself.

However, the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania finally opened last Thursday.

China's Foreign Ministry said in a brusque statement that Lithuania had ignored China's "solemn stance" and the basic norms of international relations. The move "undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs", creating a "bad precedent internationally", it said.

Beijing said ties would be downgraded to the charge d'affaires level, a rung below ambassador. "We urge the Lithuanian side to correct its mistakes immediately and not to underestimate the Chinese people's firm determination and staunch resolve to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry expressed "regret" over China's decision in a statement yesterday.

"Accepting the Taiwanese representation in Lithuania is grounded on economic interests," it said. "Lithuania again confirms it keeps to the 'single China' policy but, at the same time, it has the right to expand cooperation with Taiwan and to accept, and to establish, non-diplomatic representations to ensure practical development of the connections, as has been done by many other countries."

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council denounced China's "rudeness and arrogance", saying Beijing had no right to comment on something that was purely a matter between Taiwan and Lithuania.

Taiwan has been heartened by growing international support in the face of China's military and diplomatic pressure, especially from the United States and some of its allies.

The US government has offered Vilnius support to withstand Chinese pressure and Lithuania will sign a US$600 million (S$813 million) export credit agreement with the US Export-Import Bank on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two nuclear-capable Chinese H-6 bombers flew to the south of Taiwan yesterday, part of a total of nine aircraft which flew in the island's air defence zone, the Defence Ministry in Taipei said.

The two H-6s flew into the Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines before flying back to China, while the other aircraft flew close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, the ministry said in a statement.

REUTERS