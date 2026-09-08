China deploys psychological aid to rescuers in flood disaster

Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port amid rescue efforts following the Aug 26 mudslide.

GYIRONG – As dawn broke in Gyirong county following another night of continuous rain on Sept 5, He Lei, a psychological counsellor, began another day of providing counselling services to search and rescue personnel working on the front line of the mudslide-stricken Gyirong Port in Shigatse, Xizang autonomous region.

“Through our work these days, we have found that our soldiers are quite resilient. They are focused on fulfilling their missions here and are fully aware of the significance of helping every family affected by the disaster,” said He, a member of the medical and disease prevention team with the logistics support department of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Xizang Military Command.

As of Sept 3, the PLA and the People’s Armed Police Force had deployed 726 personnel to support rescue and relief operations following the mudslide, according to official data.

Li Guokai, head of the medical and disease prevention team, said the team are responsible for providing medical and psychological services to rescue workers and affected villagers during patrol visits, disinfecting key sites and monitoring health risks.

According to He, for those experiencing stress responses such as panic attacks or physical stiffness, the most important thing is to divert their attention from whatever is triggering the reaction.

“We have a method called ‘look, listen, smell and move’. For instance, we will guide soldiers in need to identify three objects with specific characteristics in their surroundings, then listen for distinct sounds, identify several different smells and engage in a simple physical movement, such as stamping their feet,” she said.

“This rapid redirection of attention helps alleviate immediate physiological stress responses.”

In addition to patrolling military bases involved in rescue operations on a daily basis, He also goes to the core area to provide on-site assistance when needed.

“As members of the military, we cannot shy away from difficult conditions,” she said. “I wanted to be on the front line myself – to see if any soldiers needed support and to teach them techniques they can use on their own to manage stress.”

Tan Xiangdong, Party chief of the Xizang autonomous regional health commission, said at a news conference on Sept 2 that national and regional health authorities had organised three batches of psychological health experts, totaling more than 210.

Front-line rescuers have access to psychological risk assessments, group and individual counselling, as well as pocket guides designed to help them understand stress reactions and learn effective ways to cope, Tan said. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK