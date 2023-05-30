China deploys police, makes arrests after mosque clashes in Yunnan

BEIJING – China deployed hundreds of police and made arrests in a mostly Muslim south-western town after clashes erupted over the planned partial demolition of a mosque.

The town of Nagu, Yunnan province, recently pushed ahead with plans to raze four minarets and the dome roof of the Najiaying Mosque, a resident said on Monday, requesting anonymity.

The area is home to a sizable enclave of Hui, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group who have come under pressure in the face of a broad crackdown.

On Saturday, dozens of officers wielding truncheons and riot shields repelled a crowd outside the mosque that was hurling objects at them, videos circulating on social media and the witness said.

“They want to proceed with forced demolitions, so the people here went to stop them,” a woman who also asked not to be identified told Agence France-Presse.

“The mosque is home for Muslims like us,” she said.

“If they try to knock it down, we certainly won’t let them,” she said. “Buildings are just buildings. They do no harm to people or society. Why do they have to destroy them?“

Police have made an unspecified number of arrests over the incident, and several hundred officers have remained in the town from Monday, the two witnesses said.

People in areas around the mosque have struggled intermittently with Internet outages and other connectivity issues since the clashes, they added.

A notice issued on Sunday by the Tonghai government, which administers Nagu, said it has opened an investigation into “a case that severely disrupted social management and order”.

The notice ordered those involved to “immediately stop all illegal and criminal acts”, vowing to “severely punish” anyone who refuses to turn themselves in.

Those who voluntarily surrender before June 6 will be treated with leniency, the notice added.

Contacted on Tuesday, an official in Tonghai’s publicity department denied the Internet outages, but declined to comment further.