China denounces Taiwan foreign minister’s Geneva visit amid WHO assembly

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BEIJING – China said on May 18 it opposed countries providing platforms for “Taiwan independence separatist” activities, after Taiwan’s foreign minister arrived in Switzerland for events on the sidelines of a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting.

China said last week it would once again not allow Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory, to take part in the WHO’s annual World Health Assembly (WHA), which takes place this week.

But as in previous years, Taiwan has sent a delegation to hold its own meetings and this year Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung has also gone, joining Health Minister Shih Chung-liang.

“The Taiwan authorities’ practice of sending people around the world to wedge into conferences to grab attention is nothing more than the behaviour of petty clowns,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mr Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

“It will only bring humiliation on themselves and is doomed to fail,” Mr Guo said.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and says China has no right to represent or speak for the island internationally.

Mr Lin announced his arrival in Geneva on Facebook on May 17 .

“The original purpose of establishing the WHO was to make health a basic human right that everyone should enjoy. If Taiwan is excluded, it also creates a major gap in global health security,” he wrote.

In his current capacity, Mr Lin is not known to have previously visited non-EU member Switzerland, which like most countries maintains formal diplomatic ties with Beijing rather than Taipei and has a free trade agreement with China.

However, since becoming foreign minister in 2024, Mr Lin has made several trips to other European countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands and Italy, drawing anger in Beijing.

Participation blocked since 2017

Taiwan attended the WHA as an observer from 2009 to 2016 under the administration of then-President Ma Ying-jeou, who signed landmark trade and tourism pacts with China.

But Beijing began blocking Taiwan's participation in 2017, after then president Tsai Ing-wen won office, for her refusal to agree to its position that both China and Taiwan were part of “one China”.

Current President Lai Ching-te has continued Ms Tsai’s policy.

“International organisations, including the WHO, must handle Taiwan-related issues in accordance with the one-China principle,” Mr Guo said.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and says China has no right to represent, or speak for, the island internationally. REUTERS