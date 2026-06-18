China defends critical minerals export controls, calls for end to ‘small cliques’ after G-7 statement

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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian urged G-7 leaders to cease “imposing rules of small cliques” that undermine the international economic and trade order.

– China defended its export control measures on critical mineral supplies and urged the Group of Seven (G-7) nations to respect market economy principles and international trading rules rather than favouring “small cliques”, its Foreign Ministry said on June 18 .

The remarks followed an agreement by G-7 leaders on June 17 to step up coordination to cut their countries’ reliance on China for critical minerals and including plans to align stockpiling and expand the role of the International Energy Agency.

“China’s efforts to standardise and improve its export control system are in line with international practices,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular briefing.

“The aim is to better safeguard world peace and regional stability and to fulfil international obligations related to non-proliferation,” he added, urging the G-7 leaders to cease “imposing rules of small cliques” that undermine the international economic and trade order.

Western powers are racing to diversify supplies of metals vital to defence, technology and renewable energy and reduce dependence on China after Beijing’s export curbs in 2025 on permanent magnets disrupted various industries and exposed their reliance on a single source.

Without naming China, the G-7 leaders said they are seeking to reduce dependence on any one supplier outside the grouping and partner countries for rare earths and permanent magnets to below 60 per cent by 2030, with an ultimate goal of 50 per cent “as soon as possible”. REUTERS