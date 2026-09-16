China defence minister urges nations to step up AI oversight

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Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Sept 16.

BEIJING – China’s top military diplomat used a defence forum in Beijing to call on countries worldwide to step up AI oversight, just as the new technology exacerbates a rivalry with the US.

Defence Minister Dong Jun said that worries such as misuse by militaries should spur officials to “consult with one another on governance and actively engage in security dialogues in areas such as artificial intelligence, outer space and the deep sea”.

In a speech at the opening of the Xiangshan Forum on Sept 16, Dong also urged nations to “strengthen risk assessment, experience sharing and the establishment of rules and governance”.

The pitch comes as the US and China jockey to lead not only in the tech itself, but also in setting the rules of the road globally.

Beijing has promoted an open-source approach that gives countries access to cheaper but slightly less advanced models.

While US President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing deregulation and a quick build-out of infrastructure, some American AI leaders are voicing concerns about the possible risks associated with rapid advances.

Underscoring the tensions, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television accused the American AI company Anthropic of bad behaviour in August.

It singled out the firm’s Claude model, saying it overstepped user data boundaries, engaged in covert monitoring and sent website domains without authorisation.

Negotiators from the two countries are set to meet this weekend in New York to talk about issues, including AI, the Financial Times reported earlier, citing a US official it did not name.

It is unclear what AI models the People’s Liberation Army uses, but the high priority it places on the tech is clear.

At least seven university laboratories that support China’s armed forces have been trying to obtain advanced Nvidia AI chips.

China has also become a leader in lab-grown diamonds, seen as a key cooling material for the complex processors.

Dong also pledged to expand cooperation on equipment and other tech with countries that needed it.

Chinese weaponry has gained international attention since the Pakistan-India conflict in May 2025.

Pakistan’s armed forces recently showcased an air defence system in a promotional video that resembles a Chinese platform, potentially signalling cooperation on that front.

The Xiangshan Forum hosts military officials from around the world but is usually attended by only a lower-level US delegation.

For 2026, the US sent Cynthia Carras, principal director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia at the Department of Defense. BLOOMBERG