China declares formal opening of huge new Beijing airport

BEIJING (REUTERS, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, XINHUA) - Beijing's huge new airport, Daxing International, is formally open, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday (Sept 25), ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China on Oct 1.

The phoenix-shaped airport, located in the south of the capital, will help relieve pressure on the existing Capital International Airport in Beijing's northeast, where capacity constraints often cause flight delays.

President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the operation ceremony of the airport on Wednesday morning.

The airport welcomed its first passengers on Wednesday after five years of construction.

Manager of the airport's operations department Qian Yuanyuan said that a China Southern Airbus A380, a China Eastern Airbus A350-900, and an Air China Boeing B747-8 will be the first passenger departures from the new airport.

According to flight app Umetrip, the flights operated by China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines will take off at 3.45pm, flying to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, respectively.

The Air China flight will leave for Chengdu 15 minutes later.

The first passengers to arrive at the new airport on Wednesday will be from one flight each from China United Airlines, Capital Airlines, and Hebei Airlines.

China Southern Airlines will take up 40 per cent of airport slots at Daxing, followed by China Eastern with 30 per cent and other airlines sharing the rest, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

China United Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern, will be the first airline to transfer its base of operations to Daxing. Currently at Beijing Nanyuan Airport, China United will operate more than 130 daily flights from the new airport, serving 60 routes.

The 80 billion-yuan (S$15 billion) airport, 46km south of downtown Beijing, will ultimately handle more than 100 million passengers a year, matching Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States.